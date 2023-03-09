National-level theatre fest kicks off in Balurghat

This is the first time that the National Theatre Festival kicked off here on Monday evening at the newly constructed Rabindra Bhavan under the initiative of Dakshin Dinajpur District Press Club (DDDPC). It will continue until March 10. Three plays will be staged from 6 am to 9 pm every day.

In this five-day theatre festival, 13 plays from six states will be staged, apart from Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Superintendent of Police of South Dinajpur Rahul De inaugurated the festival by lighting lamps on Monday evening in presence of District Information and Culture Officer (DICO) Rajesh Kumar Mandal, prominent theatre personality Amit Saha, senior journalist of DDDPC Pijush Kanti Dev and other dignitaries on the occasion. Balurghat has always been known as the city of drama. A few days ago Natya Parban was organised at Natya Utkarsha Kendra on the initiative of the district administration.

This time Balurghat and the people of the district took part in the National Theatre Festival in the joint initiative of Dakshin Dinajpur District Press Club and NIFA. The festival started with Rabindra Sangeet on the first day.

A children’s drama Munya Pakhir Ichcha was staged on this day. Another play Gandhajale by the Janhavi Sanshkritik Chakra, a reputed playgroup from Kolkata was also staged on the same day.