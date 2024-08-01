National Highway Authority issues eviction notice to traders

BALURGHAT: The National Highway Authority has issued eviction notices to tea and stationery shops along the National Highway-512 near Raghunathpur under the Danga Panchayat of Balurghat block. The order has left the traders in a state of distress, as they fear losing their livelihood.



The shops, situated on land under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department, have been operating for many years. The traders have obtained trade licenses from the local panchayat and have been regularly paying electricity bills for their shops. However, a recent development has stirred trouble for them.

Many businessmen from Balurghat purchased a building behind these shops and subsequently filed a case demanding the area in front of the building be cleared, including the removal of the shops. The small traders have been attending court hearings regularly as part of the ongoing legal dispute.

However, despite the matter being sub judice, the Public Works Department issued an eviction order on Monday, instructing the traders to vacate the premises within seven days.

Failure to comply will result in fines. The notice has caused unrest among the traders, who have vowed not to vacate the premises. Rama Sarkar, a tea vendor, expressed her concern, saying: “I am pregnant, and my husband has fallen ill after receiving the notice. Our entire livelihood depends on this shop. If we are evicted, how will we survive? Many shops are located along the road, but only we are being asked to leave. We will not move.”

Biplab Roy, Assistant Engineer, PWD stated: “The shops are on land belonging to the Public Works Department. We have received specific instructions to clear the area, and accordingly, notices have been issued to the shop owners.”