National Health Mission Survey: 8 state-run hosp secure over 90% scores

Kolkata: Despite BJP’s repeated attempt to show the Bengal government in a bad light, eight state government-run hospitals in the state have scored over 90 per cent in a survey carried out by the Centre under the National Health Mission thereby emerging as the best hospitals based on requisite parameters that include operation theatre infrastructure and gynaecological health services.



Each of these hospitals will get Rs 12 lakh from the Centre in the next three years.

The survey was carried out among both the big and medium-level hospitals in the states. Sub-divisional hospitals, district hospitals, superspecialty hospitals and even medical colleges were a part of the survey.

Ranaghat Hospital has been adjudged as the best hospital in both categories as it scored 96.83. Burdwan Medical College and Hospital has stood second in the state with securing 94.95 per cent marks. Raiganj District Hospital secured third position with 94.17 per cent marks.

During the survey that continued for three months, feedback was taken from the patients if they were satisfied with the services while the cleanliness of the hospital wards and overall infrastructure of the operation theatres and gynaecological services issues also came into consideration.

The other hospitals which have also been featured in the list of best hospitals include Malbazar Sub-divisional Hospital Bolpur Sub-divisional Hospital, Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital, Malda Medical College and Hospital.

Various hospitals in the state had submitted a project to the state health department. After obtaining permission from the state government, they enrolled for the survey.

A team had visited the state and carried out a survey to assess these hospitals on various parameters. The health services in the state-run hospitals have received a major facelift after the Mamata Banerjee government came to power.

The Mamata Banerjee government, after coming to power, laid great stress on the building of health infrastructure in all district hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals and primary health centres, so that people in the villages get better health services. Many of the hospitals have been given a major facelift and infrastructural revamp.