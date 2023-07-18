National Dialysis prog rolled out in 52 health units across Bengal

Kolkata: The National Dialysis Programme has been rolled out in the 52 health units across the state to ensure better health facilities for kidney patients in the districts.



On the basis of the suggestions given by the expert committee, the health department has developed an online based form for monthly reporting of all the parameters related to the PM National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP).

The specially designed form will be shared with all the medical superintendents of medical colleges, the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMoHs) in the districts and also to the superintendents of district hospitals which run a dialysis unit.

There is a designated nodal officer in each medical college and hospital who will take care of the monthly reporting and they will upload the data related to dialysis in a specially designed form which will be sent to the health officials. Updates must be given on a monthly basis.

The state government has given emphasis not only on the enhancement of infrastructure in the dialysis units in the districts but also on the proper dissemination of data to the health department through a centralised information system.

The state health department is organising an online training programme for all government hospitals having a dialysis unit. Emphasis has been given to the online data entry regarding the dialysis sessions.

The hospitals having dialysis infrastructure will have to mandatorily upload the data in the PMNDP portal of Swasthya Bhawan.

State health department has given utmost importance to strengthening the digital platform and a comprehensive data management system.

Health department has formed a state-level technical expert committee for dialysis for better implementation of the PMNDP. The 18-member expert committee will be working under the chairmanship of Director of Medical Education. The Director of Health Service will act as co-chairperson in the committee.