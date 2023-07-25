National Convention on Higher Education to be held on August 2

Kolkata: The Educationists’ Forum of West Bengal will be holding a National Convention on Higher Education: Crisis and Challenges at the University Institute Hall in College Square on August 2.



A large number of teachers, researchers, administrators, officers and members of the non-teaching community from different parts of West Bengal will be attending this Convention.

“Attempts at saffronisation, propagation of anti-science curriculum, distortion of syllabi coupled with the complete withdrawal of financial support and grants from the UGC and imposition of multiple regulatory systems constitute a serious assault on the prospects of education and research in our colleges and universities. We are also witness to severe crises facing the Higher Education Institutes (HEIS) in various states of the country through attempts to control and subjugate the leadership and management of the universities especially in West Bengal in recent times,” the Forum stated.

It has also been mentioned that state Higher Education minister Bratya Basu, Yogendra Yadav, Dr. Subodh Sarkar of Calcutta University, amongst others, is scheduled to speak at the convention.