National Citizens’ Commission on higher education management constituted

Kolkata: The Educationists’ Forum on Monday announced that a National Citizens’ Commission on higher education management was constituted with former University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Sukhdeo Thorat as its chairman to bring out a white paper on issues related to higher education.

The commission will have members who are excellent in fields of Higher Education, Law and management of HE. Supreme Court Advocate Jose P Verghese and Head of the Department of Higher and Professional Education in the National University of Educational Planning and Administration (NUEPA) Sudhansu Bhusan will be members of the commission. Former vice-chancellor of Vidyasagar University Sibaji Pratim Basu will be its member-secretary.

“In the context of continued imbroglio and impasse in the system, leadership and management of Higher Education in West Bengal as well as several other states in India, the commission has been constituted. The objective will be to bring out a white paper on all relevant and interrelated issues such as the role confusion over governor vs chancellor, UGC regulations, legal orders, and acts and statutes of public universities, amongst others,” professor Om Prakash Mishra said.

The Commission will start its work from April 26. They will hold meetings online and are also expected to visit the city and speak with people associated with higher education here.

The Commission will have its own rules and procedures as well as a dedicated email id. Mishra also said that on April 18, the forum will announce a series of programmes scheduled for next one or two months which holds discussion on various issues, including Central-state relations.