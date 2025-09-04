National Builder Award celebrated with gusto in Siliguri

Siliguri: The Rotary Club of Siliguri Uttorayon celebrated the National Builder Award with a heartfelt felicitation ceremony honoring the dedicated educators of the region. The event recognised and celebrated 10 teachers from two schools–Guria Primary School and Banikhari Bihari School, Bhangapul.

Banikhari Bihari School and Guriya Primary School which has recently been renovated and developed by Rotary Club of Siliguri Uttorayon, stood as a testament to the club’s commitment to community development and education.

The honoured teachers were presented with awards and gifts as a token of appreciation for their invaluable contribution to shaping young minds.

The event was graced by distinguished Rotarians, including president Rtn. Animesh Jha, Secretary Rtn. Rajeev Ranjan Ojha, IPP Rtn. BM Garg, PDG Rtn. Pijush Kanti Roy, PAG Rtn. Sunil Sinha, Rtn. KK Singh, and Rtn. RP Choudhury. Also present were members of Bhangapul Panchayat Samiti and the principals of both schools.

The celebration concluded with a message of gratitude towards teachers for their selfless service and dedication, reaffirming Rotary’s motto of ‘Service Above Self’ and ‘Unite for Good’.