Nation Briefs

Two arrested with firearms in Siliguri

Siliguri: Two youths were arrested with firearms in two separate operations on Wednesday night. Bhaktinagar police arrested Tapas Roy, a resident of Dimdima Basti in Shalugara, from the PC Mittal Bus Terminus area. Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid and detained him. During a search, officers recovered a country-made pistol and two rounds of ammunition from his possession. In a separate operation, the Anti-Crime Wing of Pradhan Nagar police station arrested Mukesh Vishwakarma, a resident of Sikkim, near the SNT Bus Terminus. Police recovered one pistol and one round of ammunition from him. Both were produced before the court on Thursday.

Worker crushed to death at New Alipurduar Railway Yard

Alipurduar: A 35-year-old labourer died after being crushed between a railway wagon and a lorry while unloading cement at the New Alipurduar Railway Station Yard on Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Rafikul Mia, a resident of the Majherdabri area near Alipurduar station. New Alipurduar GRP has seized the lorry and launched an investigation.