Nation Briefs

Sand-laden tractor rams toto in Gangarampur, eight injured

BALURGHAT: A sand-laden tractor rammed into a passenger toto, leaving eight people injured, including a four-year-old boy. The collision occurred at Gangarampur’s Shibbari Bazar when the speeding tractor lost control. Deeprajyoti Goswami and his mother were critically injured in the crash. Both were referred to Malda Medical College. Police have seized both vehicles involved in the accident and launched a search for the absconding tractor driver.

Youth apprehended with 700 gm brown sugar at Siliguri More

Raiganj: Police arrested 18-year-old Sabir Seikh and recovered 700 gm brown sugar from his possession at Siliguri More in Raiganj, North Dinajpur on Wednesday morning. According to the police, the arrested youth is a resident of Kaliachak in Malda district.