Nation Briefs

Woman killed in road accident

BALURGHAT: A 35-year-old woman was killed in a road accident on Monday afternoon at Panjaripara under Banshihari Police Station in South Dinajpur. The victim, Anjuara Bibi of Kushkari Diguyapara, was returning after collecting documents in response to an SIR hearing notice when a car struck her on NH-512. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Skeleton found in Atreyee Canal

BALURGHAT: Panic broke out in Balurghat on Tuesday after a skeleton was found floating in the Atreyee canal near Andolan Bridge. Locals alerted the Balurghat police, who rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. Police are examining whether the skeleton is human or artificial and how it ended up in the canal.

Noted Elocutionist Found Dead

BALURGHAT: A pall of gloom enveloped Patiram in South Dinajpur after the unnatural death of noted elocutionist and cultural figure Sanjay Karmakar (47). His body was recovered from his ancestral home at Lakshmipur under Patiram Panchayat on Monday evening. Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Leopard rescued from Tea Garden

JALPAIGURI: Panic gripped Tunbari Tea Garden near Malbazar after a leopard repeatedly strayed into labour lines, preying on goats and poultry. Acting swiftly, the Forest department set up a trap cage five days ago. An adult male leopard was found trapped on Tuesday and was rescued by the Malbazar wildlife squad.