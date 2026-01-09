Nation Briefs

Woman and son held with Yaba tablets worth Rs 9L in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: Balurghat Police arrested a woman and her son with banned yaba tablets worth around Rs 9 lakh from a Toto at Subhas Corner in Balurghat on Wednesday night. Around 11.30 pm, acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid and seized the tablets stored in two bags. The accused, Mamtaz Khatun Dutta and Suman Dutta, were taken into custody. Preliminary investigation suggests the consignment was meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh. A probe is underway.

Rhinoceros strays into Jaldapara settlement, safely guided back

Alipurduar: A rhino from Jaldapara National Park wandered into the Nepali Basti area near Jaldapara Market in Block No. 1, Alipurduar, on Thursday morning, roaming around the settlement for nearly an hour. Many residents stayed indoors, fearful of the animal. A special team from the Jaldapara Forest department, along with the Rapid Response Team (RRT), quickly arrived and safely guided the rhino back into the forest. No damage or injuries were reported. The Forest department has advised residents to remain cautious, avoid approaching wild animals, and report any sightings promptly.