Nation Briefs

Man, woman found dead at Maynaguri Tea Garden

JALPAIGURI: The bodies of Prabhat Adhikari (27) and Pratima Roy were found hanging from a neem tree in a tea garden in Tikaituli–Dwarikamari on Monday morning. Residents spotted the corpses and alerted their families, who confirmed their identities. Preliminary reports suggest Pratima, though married, had recently been in a “relationship with Prabhat”. The police recovered the bodies, which were taken to Maynaguri Rural Hospital, where they were declared dead, and later sent to Jalpaiguri Hospital for post-mortem. Authorities have already launched an investigation into the incident.

Class 10 girl dead after being run over by truck

Raiganj: A road accident claimed the life of a Class 10 student, identified as Tanu Singh (16), after a stone-laden truck ran over her on the Bengal to Bengal Road at Najirpur under the Karandighi Police Station area in North Dinajpur district on Monday morning. She was a student of Rasakhoa Higher Secondary School. The truck has been seized by the police and an investigation has been initiated.