Nation Briefs

Woman among five injured in clash between two families

Raiganj: Five persons, including a woman, were injured in a clash between two families over the issue of the possession of a homestead plot at Dangapara under Islampur Police Station, North Dinajpur, on Sunday morning. The injured are undergoing treatment at the Islampur Sub Divisional Hospital.

Malda Town Station: 2 held with 21 kg Ganja from Brahmaputra Mail

Malda: Acting on a tip-off, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Malda Division seized 21 kg of illegal ganja from the Brahmaputra Mail at Malda Town Railway Station on Sunday. The recovery was made during a search operation when the train arrived at platform number one. Two traffickers, identified as Hari Barman and Isadur Ali of Jalpaiguri district, were arrested in connection with the case. The seized ganja was taken into custody, and the arrested persons were produced before the Malda District Court on Sunday afternoon.