Nation Briefs

Bangladeshi National Detained in Habibpur

Malda: A 26-year-old youth from Bangladesh was detained by police on Monday evening after he was found roaming in a local market at Dalla village under the Baidyapur area within the Habibpur Police Station limits. According to sources, villagers grew suspicious and questioned the youth, who revealed that he was a resident of Bangladesh. The locals immediately informed the BSF, which in turn alerted Habibpur police. The youth was taken to the police station for questioning. He has been identified as Bipul Mali, son of Siren Mali and Geeta Mali, a resident of Mahara Para, Naogaon district, Bangladesh. Further investigation is underway.

Siliguri: Woman killed, five injured in road mishap

Siliguri: A woman died and five others were injured in an accident between 7 and 8 Mile on the way to Sevoke from Siliguri. The deceased has been identified as Sonali Digra Lolawat (40), a resident of S.F. Road in Siliguri. She was a scientist. According to sources, late on Sunday night, Sonali and five others were on their way to Sevoke when their vehicle suddenly lost control, hit an electric pole, and overturned. After receiving information, the police rushed to the spot. The injured persons were shifted to a hospital, while the body of the deceased was taken for a post-mortem.