Nation Briefs

N Dinajpur: Woman dies after being hit by ‘speeding’ bike

Raiganj: A 70-year-old woman, identified as Tajkara Khatun, died after being hit by a speeding bike in front of her house at Doarin village in North Dinajpur district on Saturday evening. After the accident, she was brought to Raiganj Medical College & Hospital, where she succumbed to injuries, police said.

Bhakti Nagar: 4 ‘traffickers’ held with brown sugar valued at Rs 1 cr

Siliguri: Bhakti Nagar police arrested four alleged drug traffickers and seized a large quantity of brown sugar during a late-night operation on Sevoke Road near Salugara on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Binay Kumar, Tashir Uddin, Saidul Sheikh and Ajit Roy. Police recovered around 800 grams of brown sugar, valued at nearly Rs 1 crore, along with acid bottles, liquid substances and materials used for drug production. The accused were produced before the Jalpaiguri court on Sunday as further investigation continues.