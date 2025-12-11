Nation Briefs

Miscreant arrested with firearms

Raiganj: Police arrested a miscreant Ali Mahammad (22) from Dakshin Goalpara in Raiganj of North Dinajpur district on Wednesday night and recovered a 7mm pistol with one live ammunition from him.

Balurghat: 2 arrested with yaba tablets

BALURGHAT: Police at Gangarampur Station arrested two men on Wednesday night with banned Yaba tablets allegedly meant for smuggling into Bangladesh. The accused, Ainur Rahman (54) of Gangarampur and Joynath Gupta (59) of Hili, were found with 154 grams of Yaba, Rs 21,000 in cash and a mobile phone. SDPO Subhotosh Sarkar said the arrests were made based on a tip-off. The duo was produced before court on Thursday.