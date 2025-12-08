Nation Briefs

BSF Jawan Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: A BSF jawan died after suffering a cardiac arrest while on duty at the 79 Battalion’s Patiram headquarters on Sunday. The deceased, Arbind Kumar (42) of Uttar Pradesh, collapsed suddenly and was rushed to Balurghat District Hospital, where he was declared dead. Police conducted a post-mortem at the hospital morgue. Balurghat Police have registered a case of unnatural death and begun an investigation.

Woman among 3 injured in clash over land possession

Raiganj: Three people, including a woman, were injured when a clash took place between two families on the issue of the possession of a homestead plot at Dimti Bazar under Islampur Police Station on Sunday morning. The injured are undergoing treatment in the Islampur Sub-Divisional Hospital.