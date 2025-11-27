Nation Briefs

Malda: 3 seriously injured as speeding car crashes into house

Malda: A speeding car lost control and crashed into a roadside house, leaving three family members critically injured, including six-year-old Dip Poddar. The incident occured at Milik Arapur under English Bazar police station. The victims—Ratan Poddar, his wife Bidhu and their son—were changing clothes after returning from a wedding when the car rammed into their home, collapsing a portion of the structure. The four occupants of the vehicle fled immediately.

Gold worth Rs 1.02 crore seized from bicycle tyre

Malda: Alert troops of the 119 Battalion BSF seized seven gold biscuits weighing 816.41 grams, worth Rs 1.02 crore, near the MS Pur Border Outpost. Acting on intelligence inputs, the BSF intensified surveillance and intercepted a man on a bicycle. During inspection, the bicycle’s front tire appeared abnormally swollen. As jawans began examining it, the suspect fled. A search operation failed to trace him. Later, gold was recovered from inside the tire. The seized items have been handed over to the Kaliachak police station for further legal action.