Nation Briefs

Man trampled to death by wild elephant

JALPAIGURI: A 50-year-old man was killed by a wild elephant while searching for his lost cow in Newkhunia Basti, Sulkapara Gram Panchayat, Nagrakata block. This is the fourth fatal elephant attack in the area in the past month. The deceased, Shambhu Mongar, went out around 6 am on Friday to look for his cow in nearby fields. A wild elephant hiding in the bushes attacked him, trampling him to death. Police from Meteli Station and forest officials from Chalsa and Khunia ranges recovered his body.

At least 20 injured in bus-truck collision on Siliguri–Jalpaiguri Highway

JALPAIGURI: At least 20 people, including women and children, were injured late Thursday night when a private bus collided with a truck on the Siliguri–Jalpaiguri National Highway near Gondarmore. The injured were rushed to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for treatment, with several, including the bus driver, sustaining serious injuries. The bus, carrying mostly brick kiln workers and their families, was travelling from Assam to Bihar. Police from Rajganj Police Station responded to the scene, providing rescue and medical assistance. The truck involved in the collision reportedly fled the site, and authorities have launched a search to locate it.

Decomposed body of child found in Dhupguri’s Dangapara area

JALPAIGURI : The decomposed body of a child was recovered from a sack near the Kumlai River in Dangapara, Bargharia Gram Panchayat. Local residents noticed a dog tugging at the sack on Friday and reported a strong foul odour coming from the area. Upon closer inspection, the body was discovered inside. A large crowd gathered as news spread and the incident was reported to Dhupguri Police Station.