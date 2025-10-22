Nation Briefs

Siliguri: Two youths die as motorbike loses control and hits truck

Siliguri: Two youths died in an accident which occurred near Kiran Chandra Tea Garden under Naxalbari block on the night of Kali Puja. The deceased have been identified as Pintu Sarkar from Bagdogra and Sukamal Mandal from Kharibari under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad. Sources said, late on Monday night, the two were on a motorbike and suddenly lost control and hit a standing truck there. Both died on the spot. Police arrived at the scene and sent the bodies for post mortem.

Newborn baby recovered near public toilet in Siliguri

Siliguri: A newborn baby was recovered near a public toilet at the Shalugara area in Siliguri on Monday afternoon. The incident has spread panic in the area. Locals noticed the baby boy and informed police. Later, police sent the baby to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital. The police have started an investigation into the incident.