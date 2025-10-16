Nation Briefs

Raiganj: Two houses gutted in fire

RAIGANJ: Two houses were gutted in fire at Kashibati village in Raiganj Police Station area of North Dinajpur district on Tuesday night. After being informed, the fire brigade reached the spot and put out the fire after around two hours. Tension sparked in the locality following this fire incident. The houses were completely burnt. The reason for the fire is yet to be known, said a fire service official.

Adult leopard hit by speeding vehicle killed

ALIPURDUAR: A fully grown female leopard was killed after being hit by a speeding vehicle on Asian Highway 48, in the Holong Bazar area between Hasimara and Madarihat. Late Tuesday night, forest officials from Jaldapara rescued the seriously injured leopard from bushes beside the highway and took her for treatment. Despite their efforts, wildlife doctors could not save her due to severe blood loss. A post-mortem confirmed the leopard was eight years old. Nabikanta Jha, Assistant Wildlife Warden of Jaldapara National Park, said: “We have launched a search to trace the vehicle responsible.”