Nation Briefs

450 kg of ganja seized from car in Tufanganj, driver arrested

COOCH BEHAR: Tufanganj police recovered a large consignment of ganja during a routine naka checking operation near a bridge along National Highway 31. According to police sources, officers stopped

a vehicle for inspection and discovered 58 packets of ganja concealed in the car’s vault. The seized narcotics weigh approximately 450 kg, with an estimated market value of several lakhs of rupees. The driver, identified as Gill Gurdeo Singh, a resident of Gujarat, was immediately taken into custody.

Siliguri: 2 arrested with foreign gold worth more than Rs 1 crore

SILIGURI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested two men with foreign gold before smuggling. The two accused have been identified as Litan Dhar (52 years) and Chandan Paul (45 years). Litan, a resident of Rana Ghat in Nadia district,

and Chandan, a resident of Tufanganj in Cooch Behar, were detained on Saturday night from a government bus in Cooch Behar. They were brought to Siliguri, where 11 pieces of gold biscuits weighing 1.276 kg were recovered from their pockets.

The estimated market value of the seized gold is more than Rs 1 crore. The gold was smuggled from Bangladesh to Bihar via Cooch Behar. Both the accused were taken into one-day police remand when they were produced at Siliguri Court on Sunday.