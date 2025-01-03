Nation Briefs

Balurghat: One dead and two injured in accident

BALURGHAT: A 30-year-old man, Mangal Hansda of Patharghata, died on Friday when a trolley detached from a tractor in Sarighat, Banshihari and hit him. Two others were injured and shifted to Gangarampur Sub-Divisional Hospital. The accident caused traffic congestion on NH-512. Police have removed the tractor and initiated an investigation.

Elephant rampages through seven houses in Tasati Tea Garden

ALIPURDUAR: A wild tusker caused extensive damage to seven houses in the Boro line of Tasati Tea Garden on Thursday night. The elephant destroyed the bedroom of Sushila Oraon and also attacked the homes of Bablu Bhumij, Meghnath Majhi, Shambhu Turi, Kuldeep Lohar and Ajit Kharia. Locals are terrified by the destruction and are demanding action from the Forest department.