Nation Briefs

Tab scam: Another held from North Dinajpur

Raiganj: Police arrested one more person from Islampur, North Dinajpur district on Thursday night in the tab scam case. The person was identified as Sajaul Akhtar , a resident of Jagirbasti in Gaisal of Islampur. The latest arrest brings the total number of individuals arrested from North Dinajpur district to 17. A senior official from Islampur police district stated that the officials of Cyber Crime Police Station of Islampur apprehended him. He was produced in the Islampur Sub-Divisional Court on Friday.

Two injured in accident

Darjeeling: Nihal Rai and Pawn Pradhan were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in lost control and swivered off the Lebong Cart Road near Sharma Garage in Darjeeling Town, plunging down to the cemetery below at 2am on Friday. Nihal Rai from Djotoreah, who was driving claimed that the accident occured when he had tried to save a cat. Both the injured are being treated at the Darjeeling Sadar Hospital.