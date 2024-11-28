Nation Briefs

Siliguri: 4-year-old dies in haystack fire

Siliguri: A four-year-old child died in a fire that had caught onto a haystack in Amtala area of Bidhannagar on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Goodbin Nag. According to reports, the child had returned home from school and was playing with his cousin Raju Ekka in a nearby paddy field. While playing, they set fire to a haystack and the child got trapped in the flames. Despite the valiant efforts of locals to extinguish the blaze, the child succumbed to severe burns. Local authorities, including Neha Jain, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Naxalbari and officers from the Bidhannagar Investigation Centre, promptly arrived at the scene. The child’s body was sent to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) for a post-mortem.

Alipurduar: Three arrested with brown sugar

ALIPURDUAR: Two Indian nationals and a Bhutanese citizen were arrested near the GST checkpoint in Jaigaon with 250 grams of brown sugar. The Jaigaon Police intercepted a Bhutanese-registered taxi travelling from Siliguri to Jaigaon, acting on a tip-off that drugs were being transported to Bhutan via Jaigaon. The arrested individuals were identified as Raj Man Gurung, a resident of Dagana, Bhutan and Mustafa Ali and Zaidul Haq, both from Jharna Basti, Jaigaon.