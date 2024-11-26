Nation Briefs

Woman arrested in tab scam case from Chopra

Raiganj: Police apprehending a woman, Anowari Khatun, from Sonapur under Chopra Police Station in North Dinajpur district on Monday in the tab scam case. This latest arrest brings the total number of individuals arrested from the Chopra police jurisdiction to 16. A senior official from Islampur police district stated that the operation was a collaborative effort involving officials from both the Bangaon Police Station and Islampur Police District. The woman was produced in the Islampur Sub-Divisional Court on Tuesday, where officials sought a transit remand for further investigation.

Bangladeshi Tourists robbed on Kanchankanya Express

Siliguri: Two Bangladeshi tourists were robbed of their belongings while travelling on the Kanchankanya Express. The victims, identified as Lyana and her brother, arrived in India on November 23 to visit Darjeeling and Sikkim. On November 24, they boarded the train in the evening from Kolkata to go to Siliguri. During the journey, they were approached by two individuals who offered them tea. After consuming the beverage, both tourists fell unconscious. When they regained consciousness, they found themselves in Siliguri District hospital, with their bags, money and gold jewellery missing. Following the incident, Lyana lodged a complaint with the Siliguri Junction Town GRP. An investigation is underway.