Nation Briefs

Convict out on parole found dead

BALURGHAT: Narayan Mondal (55), serving a life sentence for murder, was found hanging in a rented house’s bathroom on Saturday. He was in Balurghat Central Correctional Home for 14 years after being convicted for killing his brother over a land dispute. Mondal’s wife and two sons currently live in the Chakbhigu area. His body was found in the bathroom of the rented house. Police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem to Balurghat District Hospital. Due to the unavailability of a forensic expert, the body was transferred to Malda Medical College and Hospital.

Bangladesh national arrested with banned cough syrup

Raiganj: BSF troopers arrested one Bangladesh National identified as Gautam Chandra Roy from a place near Bamoil Border Out Post under Hemtabad Police Station of North Dinajpur district. Reportedly, more than 450 bottles of banned cough syrup were recovered from his possession. BSF handed him over to the police on Sunday night. He was produced at the court on Monday.