Nation Briefs

Minor drowns in river

Siliguri: A 9-year-old boy drowned in the Mahananda River while fishing and died on the spot. The deceased has been identified as Arup Sannyasi, a resident of Jyotirmoy Colony. According to sources, on Saturday, three minors, including Arup, went to the Mahananda River for fishing when they were swept away. Locals were able to rescue the other two minors, but Arup died.

Illegal entry: Bangladeshi national arrested in Jaigaon

ALIPURDUAR: A Bangladeshi national, identified as Buddhapriyo Sraman Raju from Chittagong, was detained by the Immigration department in Jaigaon for illegal entry into India. He was handed over to the Jaigaon Police for further investigation and arrested by the police. Police sources revealed that Raju illegally entered India from Bangladesh, travelled to France, returned to Bangladesh and then re-entered India. He lacked valid documentation and his repeated cross-border movements have raised suspicions.

Alipurduar: 39 pilgrims injured in bus accident

Alipurduar: A collision between two buses carrying pilgrims from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, injured 39 people early Sunday morning on National Highway 31/C near Majidkhana Chaltatla. The pilgrims were heading to Jharkhand after visiting the Kamakhya Temple in Assam. The incident occurred around 3:30 am when the first bus hit a pothole, causing the driver to brake suddenly. The second bus, unable to stop, collided with the first. Eighteen women were among the injured. They were rushed to Alipurduar District Hospital.

Cooch Behar: 9 injured in police vehicle collision

Cooch Behar: Nine people, including a police officer, were injured when a police vehicle carrying three prisoners collided with a truck on Sunday in the Patka Mari Gandhi More area, Ghoksadanga Police Station. Sub-Inspector Abhijit Sarkar, officer Nayan Subba, a home guard and three civic volunteers were among the injured. The truck driver fled the scene immediately.