Nation Briefs

More than 100 pigeons recovered in police raid

Siliguri: The cops of New Jalpaiguri Police Station recovered more than 100 pigeons during a naka check at the Fulbari Check Post near Siliguri on Monday morning. Two suspects named Mohammad Firdous and Akhtar Hossain were arrested in the case. The pigeons were hidden in rice sacks on a cargo truck. Six rice sacks were recovered. Later, the accused and the pigeons were handed over to the Dabgram Forest department.

Police arrest 3 more in illegal blood racket at MMCH

Malda: Following a complaint, police arrested eight individuals for their involvement in an illegal blood transfusion racket in Malda Medical College & Hospital (MMCH) case. Recent arrests include Darpan Ghosh, Amit Saha and Supriyo Dey of English Bazar. 5 persons were arrested earlier. Interrogations revealed further connections, leading the police to investigate other suspects. Police are actively gathering evidence to ensure that all those involved face justice.