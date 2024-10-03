Nation Briefs

Masked man hacks shopkeeper to death in Rajasthan’s Balotra

Jaipur: A masked man allegedly killed a shopkeeper by attacking him with an axe on Wednesday morning in Rajasthan’s Balotra district, police said. The incident occurred in the Padru town of the district when Pushplal Jain (60) had opened his grocery store, police said. A masked man, riding a motorcycle, attacked Jain on his neck, head and chest with an axe. The locals rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, police said. Following the incident, the locals shut down the market. “A team reached the spot right after the incident. CCTV footage is being captured to trace the accused. A suspect has been detained. The accused will be arrested soon,” DSP Neeraj Sharma said.

Illegal chemical unit catches fire in Indore; one dead

Indore: A 55-year-old man was charred to death in a fire that broke out at a chemical unit allegedly operated illegally from a three-storey house in Indore city on Wednesday evening, police said. Three persons were rescued from the spot. Abdul Qadir died in the blaze that broke out in the chemical unit operating from the ground floor of the house in Juni Indore police station area, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Anand Yadav. Qadir had rented the ground floor for over a year which he was using to operate a small unit dealing with chemicals like acid and thinner, he said.