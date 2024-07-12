Nation Briefs

Woman rescued with burns

Siliguri: Mampi Debnath Mitra, a woman civic volunteer posted at the Phansidewa Police Station, was rescued with burns from the Bhaktinagar area in Phansidewa on Thursday night. Chitra Debnath, her aunt, was arrested for allegedly setting fire. Mitra lives with her child in the house and her husband works outside town. Chitra allegedly assaulted Mampi over an altercation and set her on fire. She allegedly looted gold jewellery and cash from the house. Later, police arrested her.

Woman found hanging at house

BALURGHAT: Priyanka Kumari Das (23) from A K Gopalan Colony in Balurghat, wass found hanging on Thursday in her residence. Her husband, Suresh Ranjan Das and his family are accused by her relatives of murdering her. Balurghat Police have initiated an investigation and detained the husband and in-laws following a formal complaint.

One ‘1876 US Trade Dollar’ worth Rs 75L recovered, two held

Siliguri: The Detective Department (DD) and the Medical Outpost police jointly arrested two men in Siliguri on Friday for attempting to sell an 1876 US Trade Dollar. According to sources, the police team went to a hotel in the Kadamtala area, posing as customers and arrested the duo. The market value of the seized dollar is approximately Rs 75 lakh. Possessing or selling such currency is now illegal.