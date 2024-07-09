Nation Briefs

Malda 3 workers die in accident

Malda: Three construction workers on their way to the construction site died in an accident in Bhaluka area on Tuesday morning. The deceased are Rashidul (34) of Bablabona, Shaikh Rintu (28) and Tofajjul (28) of Paranpur. The trio with others were in a pickup van which suddenly overturned near Bhaluka More. The deceased came under heavy construction machines resulting in their death on the spot. The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and started an investigation into the matter.

labourer killed after fall from roof

Siliguri: A 22-year-old labourer died after falling from the roof of an under-construction building while working there. The deceased has been identified as Shahzad Ali, a resident of the Mamata Para area under the Fulbari-II Gram Panchayat.

According to sources, Shahzad was the sole earning member of his family. On Monday, he went to Babupara for work. Suddenly, he fell from the building and was rushed to Siliguri District Hospital. On Tuesday morning he succumbed to his injuries.