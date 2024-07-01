Nation Briefs

Pangolin rescued in Uttarpara

ALIPURDUAR: On Sunday night, Jayant De Sarkar spotted a pangolin roaming on his land in the Uttarpara area in Falakata Block. He promptly informed the Kunjanagar forest beat and Forest department staff arrived to rescue the pangolin. Kunjnagar beat officer Sanad Sur stated: “I will report the incident to higher authorities. We will release the pangolin as per their instructions.”

Elephant breaks into resort, workers escape unharmed

JALPAIGURI: On Saturday night, an elephant barged into a private resort adjacent to Ramshai Jungle in Jalpaiguri district, smashing through the door and entering the reception area. Three resort workers narrowly escaped. Local residents state that though elephants have been spotted in the area previously, this incident marks the first such occurrence.

Irate mob torches shop in Islampur

Raiganj: An irate mob torched a shop belonging to one Mohammad Makkah, who is allegedly an anti-social element and had attacked a youth Raja Mahammad, injuring him heavily.

The shop was torched in Kalnagin Market in Islampur on Monday. Police along with Central Force arrived and controlled the situation.