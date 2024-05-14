Nation Briefs

Siliguri: Six held with Rs 26L Cash

Siliguri: The Ghoshpukur Outpost Police arrested six individuals in possession of Rs 26 lakh cash from a car in the Ghoshpukur area of Phansidewa. The arrested individuals, identified as Anil Chhetri from Triveni, Ashok Das, Ranak Gurung, Pintu Jaiswal, Vince Ekka, and Justin Toppo, all residents of Ghoshpukur, were apprehended following a tip-off. The Ghoshpukur Police conducted a raid on Sunday night, leading to their arrest as they failed to provide valid documentation for the cash. All the accused were produced at Siliguri Court on Monday, and an investigation has been initiated.



Spurious liquor seized, one held

Siliguri: The Excise Department of Bagdogra Circle seized counterfeit foreign liquor valued at over Rs 27 lakh in two separate raids within Bagdogra. One individual, identified as Pawan Gupta from Bagdogra, was apprehended in connection with the operation. Acting on intelligence from undisclosed sources, department officials initially conducted a raid in Bagdogra’s Bhuttabari area on Sunday, recovering 7.5 liters of spurious liquor and arresting Pawan. Following interrogation, authorities proceeded to raid the Naya Basti locality, where a significant quantity of counterfeit liquor was found, though no arrests were made. The estimated market value of the confiscated liquor amounted to Rs 27,26,875. Ongoing investigations continue into the matter.

