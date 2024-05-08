Nation Briefs

Cooch Behar Police Marks World Asthma Day

COOCH BEHAR: The Cooch Behar District Police observed World Asthma Day at the Police Conference Hall in Cooch Behar on Tuesday. ASP Krishna Gopal Meena stated: “Every year, this day is observed on the first Tuesday of May. Increasing awareness about asthma can significantly reduce the number of deaths related to the condition. We aim to spread awareness throughout the district through various publicity efforts.”

Gangarampur Police seize cough Syrup, one held

BALURGHAT: On Tuesday, Gangarampur Police apprehended a drug smuggler, Habibur Rahman (52), in possession of a substantial quantity of cough syrup and prohibited tablets. During a five-hour operation, 664 bottles of cough syrup and 4000 prohibited tablets were seized from Rahman, a resident of Gangarampur block. Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Dipanjan Bhattacharya disclosed that Rahman faces multiple charges related to drug trafficking.

Teenage Girl Ends Life After Failing Exams

BALURGHAT: A 17-year-old girl from Kushmandi block took her own life by hanging herself following her failure in the secondary school exams. Her body was discovered some distance from her residence on Monday. The police recovered the body and have sent it for a post mortem examination.