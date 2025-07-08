‘Narrow escape’: Landslide disrupts traffic on NH 10

Darjeeling: A landslide disrupted traffic on National Highway (NH) 10 to Sikkim on Monday morning. A vehicle was crushed with rocks falling on it. The passengers of the vehicle had a narrow escape. There were no reports of any casualties and the passengers of the vehicle. The National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd., the highway administrator, has stated that the NH 10 will remain closed to all vehicles from 6 pm on July 7 to 6 pm on July 8. At around 9 am on Monday, a landslide struck near the Coronation bridge and SNT Jhora in the

Kalimpong district. The debris, including huge rocks, crushed a taxi plying from Kalimpong to Siliguri. The passengers and the driver hurriedly came out of the vehicle and escaped unhurt. The debris and rocks blocked vehicular traffic. Police arrived from the Sevoke outpost. The debris was cleared and traffic resumed at around 10:30 am.

In another development, the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. issued a notice stating: “...being the Highway Administrator of Nh-10 {Sevoke (km 0.00) to Rangpo (km 52.1)} hereby notify the public that due to safety considerations of vehicles plying on the NH section at km 2.0 to km 2.5 (Bhasua0, traffic movement for all class of vehicles shall be closed from 07.07.2025 (6pm) to 08.07.2025 (6pm).”

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued rainfall warnings for Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong and Alipurduar districts on July 9 (heavy rainfall 7-11 cm).