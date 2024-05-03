Narkeldanga: Youth hacked to death

Kolkata: A youth, who was a Congress worker, was hacked to death by one of his neighbours in Narkeldanga early on Thursday morning. The deceased, identified as Imamuddin Anasari, was suspected to have been murdered over a personal grudge.

According to sources, Imamuddin was a resident of Harsi Street area of Rajabazar and was staying out of his home due to an alleged threat given by his neighbour Sahid. It is alleged that a few weeks ago, Imamuddin got involved in an altercation with Sahid. During the altercation, Sahid reportedly threatened Imamuddin with dire consequences and since then he was staying somewhere else for safety. Imamuddin had recently returned home. After Sahid came to know about his return, he kept an eye on him. Around 5:30 am on Thursday when Imamuddin came out of his home, Sahid started chasing him.

After a few meters, Imamuddin was caught by Sahid on Kaiser Street and the accused youth started stabbing him using a sharp weapon repeatedly. After a while, when Imamuddin fell unconscious and was bleeding profusely, Sahid allegedly fled. Local residents rushed Imamuddin to NRS Medical College and Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Police have registered a murder case and started searching for the accused.