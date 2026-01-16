Narkeldanga: Woman found dead at her residence

Kolkata: A woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her residence in the Narkeldanga area of Kolkata, police said on Friday.

Police informed that on Wednesday at around 3 pm, the deceased, identified as Puspa Kumari (22) of 18/H/9 Shibtala Lane, was declared brought dead at the emergency department of NRS Medical College and Hospital. While examining her on arrival, doctors noticed some marks on her throat.

On being informed by the hospital authorities, police recovered the body and sent it for autopsy and registered an unnatural death case.

While questioning Puspa’s father, Raj Narayan Sah told the cops that his daughter was found unconscious on the bed and was unresponsive, following which they rushed to the hospital. On Thursday, after the post-mortem, the body was taken to the deceased’s residence, where family members and neighbours were present.

Later that evening, a neighbour, identified as Bijanti Devi, a resident of the house opposite to the deceased’s residence, submitted a complaint to the police. Based on the complaint, a case on charges of murder was registered at the Narkeldanga Police Station.

Police suspect Puspa was strangled to death and are examining CCTV footage and her phone call records to identify any suspicious contacts before she was found dead.