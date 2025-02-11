Narkeldanga clash: Woman files molestation charges

Kolkata: A day after the clash broke out between two groups of people in Narkeldanga over the fire incident, a woman reportedly lodged a molestation complaint against a man identified as Pappu Khan.

On Saturday night, a massive fire broke out at a slum in Narkeldanga in which an elderly person got charred to death. On Sunday, Mayor of Kolkata, Firhad Hakim went to Narkeldanga to take stock of the situation. As soon as Hakim reached the spot, two groups of people got involved in an altercation which subsequently turned into a clash. However, before the clash had broken out, the Mayor had left the spot. Allegations of corruption were levelled against councillor, Sachin Singh, leading to the scuffle between his supporters and the local residents.

On Monday, a complaint was lodged alleging that the oppositions of the councillor had assaulted them and molested a woman by tearing her apparels. So far two complaints were lodged at the Narkeldanga Police Station. Police have started probing both the cases. So far no arrest was made.