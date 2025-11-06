Narendrapur: Youth ‘assaults’ elderly parents over money

Kolkata: A youth allegedly assaulted his elderly parents in the Narendrapur area of South 24-Parganas after they refused to give him money he had demanded recently.

Police said the mother, identified as Gita Sardar, was admitted to a hospital following the assault, while her husband Bablu Sardar sustained minor injuries and is in

stable condition.

A complaint has been lodged against their son Kamalesh Sardar at the Narendrapur Police Station. According to sources, the couple lives in the Ucchhepota area of Narendrapur.

They had spent all their savings raising Kamalesh, who works as an electrician. Recently, the couple had taken Rs 3 lakh from him for

house construction.

Gita alleged that Kamalesh has now been demanding Rs 13 lakh from his parents. When she told him that they had exhausted their savings and could not pay him, Kamalesh allegedly flew into a rage and attacked them.

Both Gita and Bablu suffered injuries in the assault. Gita subsequently lodged a police complaint against her son. However, Kamalesh had not been arrested till Thursday night, police said, adding that an investigation is underway.