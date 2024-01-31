Narendrapur school violence: Headmaster suspended

Following the unrest at Balrampur MN Vidyamandir in Narendrapur, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has suspended the headmaster of the school.

Considering the upcoming Madhyamik examination, from February 2 to February 12, the centre-in-charge has also been changed. According to the order of Justice Biswajit Basu, the headmaster was restricted from entering the school premises.

The Board had earlier accepted the report given by the DI on the basis of the complaint and restricted the headmaster’s entry to the school. In such a situation, questions arose on who will be given in charge to supervise the examination in absence of the headmaster. It was submitted that school teacher Shivnath Chatwi will be appointed as the supervisor. Justice Basu on Tuesday had stressed on the need to arrest the accused prior to Madhyamik as there is anticipation that the miscreants may try to create disturbance during the board examination. The police have already arrested four people in the case and formed four teams headed by sub-inspectors to hunt down the other four missing miscreants named in the FIR, SP of Baruipur Police District had informed the court on Tuesday.

A group of people had allegedly entered the school and beaten the teachers. Following the attack, teachers had raised questions on the headmaster’s role in the incident. A video of the same had gone viral on social media. According to SP, the man seen beating a teacher in the video was identified and they are raiding places to find and arrest him. However, the man’s name has not been included in the FIR.