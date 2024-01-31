Narendrapur school unrest: ‘Submit report on present situation’

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday sought a report regarding the unrest at a school in Narendrapur and granted time to the Education department officers to submit a report on the present situation of the school.

A group of people allegedly entered Balrampur MN Vidyamandir at Narendrapur Police Station area and attacked teachers on January 27. According to the SP of Baruipur Police District, who appeared virtually in court, four persons identified as Maheshwar Naru and Sanu Mondal amongst two others were arrested. Naru and Mondal were arrested on January 28 while two others were arrested on Tuesday.

Justice Biswajit Basu had directed the SP to appear before the court virtually. The SP also informed that four teams headed by sub-inspectors and four constables have been formed to conduct raids and search for four accused who have been named in the FIR. These teams will be directly guided by the Special Operation Group of the headquarters. A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank officer will be monitoring, the SP submitted.

On CCTV footage seized, Justice Basu was informed that the school did not have any CCTV. The SP instead assured that the police were able to identify the man in the video seen assaulting a teacher. He added that though the person was not named in the FIR, the police are conducting raids to arrest him.

HC observed that it was expecting positive results in two to three days and asked the SP to appear again with an update. Meanwhile, the court has ordered that the headmaster will not be allowed to enter the school for the time being.

Expressing concern over miscreants trying to disturb the upcoming Madhyamik examination, Justice Basu observed that the accused should be arrested before the exam starts. Madhyamik is scheduled to start from February 2.