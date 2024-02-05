Narendrapur: ‘Head teacher of school suspended’

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Monday informed Calcutta High Court that the head teacher of the Narendrapur school where teachers were allegedly beaten by outsiders was suspended till January 30. The Court is scheduled to hear the matter after completion of the Madhyamik examination.



In the earlier hearing, Justice Biswajit Basu had directed for the immediate arrest of all the accused named in the FIR including the headmaster. It was informed by the state that several people named in the FIR were arrested except the headmaster.

Earlier, Justice Basu on Tuesday had stressed on the need to arrest the accused prior to Madhyamik as there is anticipation that the miscreants may try to create disturbance during the board examination. The police have already arrested four people in the case and formed four teams headed by sub-inspectors to hunt down the other four missing miscreants named in the FIR, SP of Baruipur Police District had informed the court on Tuesday.

A group of people had allegedly entered the school and assaulted the teachers. Following the attack, teachers had raised questions on the headmaster’s role in the incident. A video of the same had gone viral on social media. According to SP, the man seen beating a teacher in the video was identified and they are raiding places to find and arrest him. However, the man’s name has not been included in the FIR.

Following the unrest at Balarampur MN Vidyamandir in Narendrapur, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has suspended the headmaster of the school.