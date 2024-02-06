Narendrapur engineering student’s death case: Parents of deceased accused of murder

Kolkata: In a significant twist in the unnatural death case of the engineering student of Narendrapur, the paternal and maternal side of the deceased’s family has accused the parents of his murder.

On Monday, the youth’s paternal grandfather Subrata Das alleged that his grandson Apratim was murdered and the plan was hatched by his mother. On the other hand, his maternal grandmother alleged that the youth’s father engaged someone to kill his son. Cops have unveiled a long standing dispute between Apratim’s parents.

The youth’s maternal grandmother also alleged that Apratim’s father had extramarital affairs and hence had no attachment with his son. The victim used to stay with his mother at his maternal grandmother’s house. Apratim went to attend an invitation on Thursday evening. Since then he was missing. When he did not return home till late at night, his family members tried to reach him on his mobile phone but found it switched off. After calling his friends and other relatives, the family approached the Narendrapur police station. On Sunday morning, Apratim’s body was found floating in a pond at Dhalipara of Narendrapur. When police reached the spot to recover the body, local residents and Apratim’s family members began agitating. Police personnel were reportedly heckled. Police are waiting for an autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.

Sources informed that police will interrogate Apratim’s parents as well as other family members to find out about the alleged family feud. Cops are also questioning Apratim’s friends to find out whether he had shared anything with them about his familial problems.