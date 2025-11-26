Narendrapur: 6 held for raping minor, stripping another

Kolkata: Six young men were arrested by Narendrapur Police on Tuesday in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a Class VIII schoolgirl and the molestation of her friend. The incident reportedly took place on November 20, after the two girls stepped out to buy snacks near their homes in Narendrapur, South 24 Parganas.

According to the police complaint, two youths known to the girls offered them a bike ride and took them first to a garage and then to a friend’s vacant house in the area. Inside the empty house, four of the accused allegedly gang-raped one of the girls. The second girl, who was reportedly menstruating at the time, was not raped but was forcibly stripped. Police said the remaining two accused filmed her and threatened to leak the video if the girls disclosed the incident.

The terrified minors managed to return home the same evening. Their families lodged a written complaint at Narendrapur Police Station the next day. Officers launched a search operation, and within five days, all six accused were tracked down and arrested from different areas in the district.

Police stated that the investigation is at a crucial stage and they have sought custody of the accused for interrogation.