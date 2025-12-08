Narendrapur: 3 people killed in two separate road accidents

Kolkata: Three persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Narendrapur area of South 24-Parganas on Saturday night and Sunday.

The first accident took place on Saturday night at Uchhepota area in Narendrapur.

A man identified as Prabhas Adhikari (43) from Kaba was returning home riding a motorcycle when suddenly a car coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with Adhikari.

As a consequence, Adhikari fell on the road and sustained critical injuries. Before he could be rescued, Adhikari died on the spot.

Local people rushed to the spot after hearing the loud noise of the collision. Police reached the spot and sent the body for autopsy. Preliminary investigation indicated that the car was moving at a high speed and the driver somehow lost control. Cops are probing to find out whether the driver was drunk.

This apart, in a separate incident on Sunday morning, two youths riding a motorcycle were killed in an accident in the Kheyadah Bazar area. The deceased, identified as Rakesh Sardar and Sanjib Sardar, were riding a high-end motorcycle of a popular brand. Due to overspeeding, the duo lost control and rammed a shop on the roadside.

After hitting the shop, the youths fell on the road and sustained critical injuries. Police rushed the youths to a local hospital where both the youths were declared brought dead.