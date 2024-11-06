Narendrapur: 2 held for ‘gang rape’ of woman

Kolkata: Two youths were arrested for the alleged gang-rape of a woman in Narendrapur recently.

According to sources, the woman is a resident of Jadavpur area.

On November 1, she came in contact with a youth on social media and they became friends.

Later on, meeting the youth in the Garia Railway Station area, she was taken to a house where another youth was waiting.

There the woman was made to drink some soft drink which was believed to have been already mixed with a sedative.

After she fell unconscious the woman was allegedly gang-raped by four persons. After getting some lead, the woman was rescued by her family and rushed to M R Bangur Hospital where she was admitted. On November 3, after being discharged from the hospital the woman lodged a complaint at the Narendrapur Police Station against the youth she met on social media and three others. Based on the complaint filed, a case was registered by the police. During the investigation, two youths were reportedly arrested while two others are reportedly absconding.

A manhunt is on to nab the two absconders.