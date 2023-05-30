Narendra Modi Stadium waterlogging: TMC vilifies BJP

Kolkata: Sharing videos of what appeared to be a waterlogged Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat, Trinamool Congress took to its Twitter handle and took a dig at the BJP by writing,” HM@AmitShah, please see the condition of the ‘highly regarded Narendra Modi Stadium. You CANNOT fool the people. We are well aware of your JUMLA POLITICS.” The video purportedly shows Amit Shah praising the stadium in his speech.



Videos on social media went viral where some IPL fans shared videos of rainwater leaking in from the roof while one wrote: “Poor experience. In stadium and outing stadium too!! Allotted parking were under mud n became swimming pool. Underdeveloped area beside stadium.” The renovated Motera Stadium was renamed Narendra Modi Stadium in 2021. It may likely be the venue for hosting the final of the ICC World Cup 2023.