Narcotics and FICN seized in separate incidents, 3 held

Malda: Two individuals were arrested following a significant narcotics seizure during a Special Naka Checking operation at Naldahari Culvert under Kaliachak police station on Wednesday night. The arrests followed a complaint filed against four accused individuals.

The accused, identified as Jiem Hasan 33 of Sadritola and Wasim Sk 30 of Banstola, both places in Kaliachak were found concealing large quantities of suspected narcotics during a routine vehicle check. A motorcycle was stopped at the checkpoint around 7:45 pm. Upon inspection, police officers discovered two packets of ‘Yaba’ tablets hidden under the shirts of the suspects.

The first packet, seized from Hasan, contained 5,820 tablets weighing approximately 639 grams worth almost Rs 5 lakhs. The second packet, found on Wasim Sk, contained 5,850 tablets weighing about 655 grams. Both packets are suspected to be narcotic substances, labeled as ‘WY,’ commonly known as ‘Yaba’ tablets.

The two suspects failed to provide any valid documentation for the tablets. In another incident, police arrested Jehelu Sk from Malatipur village under Baishnabnagar Police Station and seized a total of 372 counterfeit Indian currency notes of Rs 500 denomination, amounting to Rs 1,86,000, from his possession.A case under sections 179/180/61(2) BNS has been registered for further investigation.