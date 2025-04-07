Narayanpur shootout: Six booked

Kolkata: Bidhannagar City Police arrested six persons on Saturday in connection with the shootout in Narayanpur on Friday afternoon.

On Saturday morning, two persons Md. Taaj alias Jhony and Sajid Khan alias Chhotu were arrested. They were produced at the Barasat court and remanded to police custody for six days. In the evening, four more accused persons were arrested. They were produced at the court on Sunday and were remanded to police custody for the same period.

A group of miscreants had targeted a resident of Narayanpur area, Azad Baba. The miscreants allegedly fired several rounds at him and vandalised his house. However, no one was injured in the shootout. Local residents alleged that the shootout is the outcome of several disputes between two groups. Police had registered a case under the Arms Act and other allegations immediately after the incident. During the investigation, police checked the CCTV footage of the area and spotted the accused persons.